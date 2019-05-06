Miller signs to play basketball with Dyersburg State

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side Lady Hawks point guard Quanardra Miller signed her letter this afternoon to continue playing basketball at the next level with Dyersburg State Community College.

In her time at South Side, Miller quickly became one of the most dynamic players in the West Tennessee area. This past season, Miller surpassed 2,000 points for her career, all the while helping the Lady Hawks win a district championship, reach the region title game, and appear in a sub state contest.