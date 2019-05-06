School board meets for work session, discusses interim replacement for superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board met, Monday evening.

They discussed whether the board should have an official standing Board of Ethics Committee.

The main focus this meeting though was discussion of finding a interim superintendent before Dr. Eric Jones’ departure on June 30.

The school board will continue to discuss on the issue for Thursday’s meeting. A decision for a short term superintendent should be made 15 days following that.