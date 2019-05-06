Suspect in custody after standoff in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a standoff Monday afternoon at an apartment near Lexington High School.

Lexington police say the standoff stemmed from a domestic incident at an apartment at Parkview Courts.

Police say the suspect was wanted on several warrants, and when officers arrived, he barricaded himself inside an apartment around 1:30 p.m.

Police say investigators attempted to negotiate with the suspect for about three hours before deploying gas and using a stun gun.

The suspect was arrested around 5 p.m. without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Lexington High School was placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.