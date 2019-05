Titans Caravan gives local fans opportunity to meet players

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Tennessee Titans stopped by Jackson this afternoon on their state wide caravan.

Fans from all over West Tennessee met up with some of the players at Academy Sports and Outdoors to get autographs, take pictures, and support their favorite team.

The players that arrived today included 4-time Pro Bowler, Jurrell Casey, as well as 2018 first round draft pick, Rashaan Evans.