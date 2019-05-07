African American Leadership Conference draws students, community members

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students and community members attended a local conference to learn more about leadership and other skills.

It was all for the 21st annual African American Leadership Conference in Jackson.

From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the STAR Center, guests enjoyed breakfast and lunch.

President of Tennessee State University in Nashville, Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, was the keynote speaker.

The conference also featured other speakers.

“This is one of the best networking sessions that there could be,” WestStar Leadership Program chair Anne Banks said. “I’ve made friends through this program that I still contact, and even when I was still working, I’m now retired, I could always reach out to them because there’s so many different resources here.”

Banks says this was the largest turnout with over 200 people. In fact, so many were interested they had to turn people away.