City of Jackson Municipal Election Final Unofficial Results
May 7, 2019
|Mayor
|Scott Conger
|34.14%
|Jimmy Eldridge
|25.22%
|Vicky Foote
|2.37%
|Mark Johnstone
|10.71%
|Jerry W. Woods
|27.56%
|The mayoral race will be decided in a runoff election June 18 between Scott Conger and Jerry Woods.
|City Council District 1
|Gary Pickens
|100%
|
|City Council District 2
|Marshall L. Brooks
|29.54%
|Johnny Lee Dodd
|55.08%
|Andrea Michelle Givens-Moore
|15.38%
|
|City Council District 3
|Ernest Brooks II
|54.02%
|Robert P. Curlin
|29.74%
|Shelia L. Godwin
|16.24%
|
|City Council District 4
|Harvey Buchanan
|59.38%
|Andre’ Darnell
|40.62%
|
|City Council District 5
|Ross T. Priddy
|62.64%
|Mary Stewart
|37.36%
|
|City Council District 6
|Jerome Cephus III
|12.67%
|Mitch Hatchett
|24.03%
|Paul Taylor
|63.30%
|
|City Council District 7
|Jeff Howell
|10.79%
|Kurt Mullen
|8.98%
|Robert Spencer
|9.98%
|Tracie A. Walker
|13.54%
|Marda Phelps Wallace
|56.71%
|
|City Council District 8
|Russell Allen McKelvey
|100%
|
|City Council District 9
|David Cisco
|63.12%
|Amber Christiana Gallagher
|36.88