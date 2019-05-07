City of Jackson Municipal Election Final Unofficial Results

May 7, 2019

Mayor
Scott Conger 34.14%
Jimmy Eldridge 25.22%
Vicky Foote 2.37%
Mark Johnstone 10.71%
Jerry W. Woods 27.56%
The mayoral race will be decided in a runoff election June 18 between Scott Conger and Jerry Woods.

 
City Council District 1
Gary Pickens 100%
 

 
City Council District 2
Marshall L. Brooks 29.54%
Johnny Lee Dodd 55.08%
Andrea Michelle Givens-Moore 15.38%
 

 
City Council District 3
Ernest Brooks II 54.02%
Robert P. Curlin 29.74%
Shelia L. Godwin 16.24%
 

 
City Council District 4
Harvey Buchanan 59.38%
Andre’ Darnell 40.62%
 

 
City Council District 5
Ross T. Priddy 62.64%
Mary Stewart 37.36%
 

 
City Council District 6
Jerome Cephus III 12.67%
Mitch Hatchett 24.03%
Paul Taylor 63.30%
 

 
City Council District 7
Jeff Howell 10.79%
Kurt Mullen 8.98%
Robert Spencer 9.98%
Tracie A. Walker 13.54%
Marda Phelps Wallace 56.71%
 

 
City Council District 8
Russell Allen McKelvey 100%
 

 
City Council District 9
David Cisco 63.12%
Amber Christiana Gallagher 36.88
