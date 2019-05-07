Jackson mayor to be decided in runoff election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson municipal election has resulted in a runoff in the race for mayor.

With none of the mayoral candidates reaching 50% of the vote plus one, the top two candidates now will be up for another vote in a runoff election in six weeks on June 18.

The runoff will be between Scott Conger and Jerry Woods as the top two candidates with the most votes.

Scott Conger received 34% of the vote.

Jerry Woods received 27% of the vote.

This will be the first runoff election since 1971, according to the Madison County Election Commission.

The voting precincts will be the same as in the regular election. Early voting for the runoff will take place from May 29 to June 13.

