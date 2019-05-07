Mugshots : Madison County : 05/03/19 – 05/07/19

1/42 Michael Gordon Harassment, criminal trespass

2/42 Nikki Neisler Violation of community corrections

3/42 Airreal Utley Failure to appear

4/42 Amarr Jacobs Simple domestic assault



5/42 Andrew Huxtable DUI, open container law

6/42 Anthony McEarl Schedule V drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/42 Belford Hawn Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

8/42 Bobby Bruce Jr. Aggravated assault



9/42 Caitlynn Shaw Shoplifting

10/42 Carolyn Bonds Failure to appear

11/42 Casey Sanders Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/42 Cedric Henderson Failure to appear



13/42 Charles Ferrell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/42 Christopher Keller Violation of community corrections

15/42 David Kirby Violation of probation

16/42 Derek Steed Failure to appear



17/42 Eddie Teague Simple domestic assault

18/42 Evette Johnson Shoplifting

19/42 Frederick Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/42 Giron Santiago Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/42 James Cobb Simple domestic assault, vandalism

22/42 James Brown Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

23/42 Joseph Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/42 Joshua Pulfer Criminal trespass



25/42 Karen Burgess Violation of community corrections

26/42 Kenneth Touchton DUI

27/42 Kimberly Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/42 Lucious Pitts Schedule VI drug violations



29/42 Marquel Bowen Vandalism

30/42 Marvio Cheairs Criminal impersonation

31/42 Nathan Hammonds Disorderly conduct

32/42 Raheem Payne Violation of community corrections



33/42 Ricky Carr Violation of community corrections

34/42 Rodney Myrick Public intoxication

35/42 Ruth Graber Schedule II drug violations

36/42 Sebrena Blayde Failure to appear



37/42 Shaiquanda Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/42 Shelby Shaw Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange

39/42 Spencer Conway Aggravated statutory rape

40/42 Tamia Curry Schedule VI drug violations



41/42 Timothy Allen Lee Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

42/42 Zachary Webb Driving on revoked/suspended license





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/07/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.