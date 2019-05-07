Mugshots : Madison County : 05/03/19 – 05/07/19 May 7, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/42Michael Gordon Harassment, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Nikki Neisler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Airreal Utley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Amarr Jacobs Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Andrew Huxtable DUI, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Anthony McEarl Schedule V drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Belford Hawn Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Bobby Bruce Jr. Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Caitlynn Shaw Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Carolyn Bonds Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Casey Sanders Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42Cedric Henderson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Charles Ferrell Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Christopher Keller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42David Kirby Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Derek Steed Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42Eddie Teague Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Evette Johnson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Frederick Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Giron Santiago Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42James Cobb Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42James Brown Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42Joseph Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Joshua Pulfer Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Karen Burgess Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Kenneth Touchton DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Kimberly Kelley Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Lucious Pitts Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Marquel Bowen Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Marvio Cheairs Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Nathan Hammonds Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Raheem Payne Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Ricky Carr Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Rodney Myrick Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Ruth Graber Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Sebrena Blayde Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Shaiquanda Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Shelby Shaw Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Spencer Conway Aggravated statutory rape Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Tamia Curry Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Timothy Allen Lee Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Zachary Webb Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/07/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore