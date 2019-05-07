Scattered Showers Return to West Tennessee Wednesday Night

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday, May 7th

Sunny skies have allowed for West Tennessee to see temperatures warm up into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon. In some areas, today has been the hottest day of the year, so far! Temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow before scattered showers and thunderstorms return to West Tennessee Wednesday night. Right now, West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight in West Tennessee with mild temperatures as tonight’s lows are forecast for the lower 60s. Can you believe we started with temperatures in the middle 40s just yesterday morning!

It’s going to be a hot and breezy day tomorrow with temperatures warming up to the upper 80s in the afternoon. We can expect clouds to build in during the day with an increasing chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms toward the evening. More rain is likely on Thursday with a level 1 to 2 risk for severe weather in West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a timeline for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

