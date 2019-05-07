Stolen truck found; Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office still looking for property

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a truck stolen earlier this week has been recovered.

Investigators say the Ford F-350 was recovered late Monday in Whiteville.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the black gooseneck trailer and a Kubota SVL 90 skid steer that were stolen between 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and 2:30 a.m. Monday, May 6.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 731-989-2787.