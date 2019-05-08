Funeral arrangements announced for Trooper Matthew Gatti

JACKSON, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Gatti.

Gatti, 24, died Monday in a car crash on Interstate 40 eastbound at exit 74.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson.

Services are scheduled for Monday, May 13 at West Jackson Baptist Church.

Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.

Gatti is survived by his wife, Anna, who will be presented with a Tennessee flag Monday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol during funeral services.