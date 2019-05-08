Hardeman Co. HVAC owner accused of overbilling county

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardeman County business owner is facing charges after allegedly overbilling the county for the purchase and installation of new air conditioners in 2017 and 2018.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Jonathan Joy is charged with theft over $1,000 and official misconduct.

The release says Joy, who owns Joy Heating and Air, was hired to install new air conditioners in multiple Hardeman County facilities between August 2017 and January 2018.

The release says Joy installed units that were rated lower than what the county ordered and then billed the county for products rated higher than what was installed.

In January 2018, the release says Joy installed a 6-ton air conditioning unit at the Hardeman County Health Department, but billed the county for a 7.5 ton unit.

Investigators say Joy overbilled the county by $1,609 for the sale and installation of five air conditioning units.

The release says Joy is also a city councilman for the city of Bolivar.

The Comptroller’s Office has recommended the county take steps to recover the overbilled amount.