Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, May 8th

A broad area of showers and thunderstorms are closing in on West Tennessee and will likely add to the surplus of rain we’ve had in the Mid-South this Spring. For only the third time in the last 20 years, Jackson has made it from January 1st to May 7th with ZERO weeks without rain. This year has seen just under 26″ of rain so far – half our average annual rainfall.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight, but it’s not likely that everyone in West Tennessee will get heavy rain or hear thunder for that matter. Showers will pass through during the early evening before tapering off after midnight before another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms materializes in the morning. Temperatures will only drop to the middle and upper 60s overnight.



Keep the umbrella handy tomorrow! Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in the morning before a brief break in the middle of the day. We may see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the evening as a cold front comes into the area. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com