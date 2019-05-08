Jackson police search for identity theft suspect

1/2

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in an identity theft and theft of a wallet.

Police say officers received a report of a theft of a wallet May 2 from Hartland Place Apartments at 800 Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say the victim reported their wallet had been stolen from the apartment office, and later reported their bank card was used at Bull Market at 935 Hollywood Drive.

Surveillance video from both locations shows the same man taking the wallet and using the bank card, according to police.

Police say the man is described as a black man wearing a dark colored shirt, dark colored pants and a Memphis Grizzlies hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).