Jackson police seek to ID person of interest in wallet theft

1/2

2/2



JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in the theft of a wallet.

Officers took a report May 2 about a theft of a wallet that had been left on a bench outside Food Giant on South Highland Avenue, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say surveillance video shows an older black woman pick up the wallet. She was wearing a straw hat, pink or red striped sleeveless shirt and blue jeans, according to the release.

The woman was possibly driving a newer model red SUV or mini van.

Anyone with information concerning the theft is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).