Jackson Symphony kicks off 59th season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony prepares to kick off their 59th season, and you won’t want to miss some of the new additions.

The Jackson Symphony has announced it will host Irish performer Tara Erraught, who has performed at some of the greatest opera houses in the world, including Vienna.

The symphony will also host a family matinee this season for its Holiday Pops concert to give children of all ages the chance to enjoy the symphony. But those aren’t the only new additions.

“Those of you who enjoyed last season, we have one more concert this season, and it’s a pops concert,” Jackson Symphony Conductor Peter Shannon said. “It’s a great concert called Classical Night Fever, and it’s a ’70s and ’80s revival band with the complete orchestra.”

Ticket sales started Wednesday. You can purchase your tickets online at jacksonsymphony.org or contact the Jackson Symphony at 731-427-6440.