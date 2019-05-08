Mugshots : Madison County : 05/07/19 – 05/08/19

1/14 Gary Russell Sex offender registry violations

2/14 Aaron Stewart Violation of probation

3/14 Bobby Johnson Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

4/14 Brandy Austin Violation of community corrections



5/14 Briaunna Hoyle Violation of probation

6/14 Corri Fuller Violation of community corrections

7/14 Daniel Henry Assault

8/14 Dominic Franklin Sex offender registry violations



9/14 Heather Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/14 Joseph Clayton Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/14 Kurtis Valentine Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/14 Lewis Watson Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision



13/14 Sherry Bolton Violation of probation

14/14 Tiara Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/07/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/08/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.