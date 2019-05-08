Suspects in Dickson Co. robbery arrested in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection with a Dickson County robbery were arrested Tuesday in Benton County.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened at the Shell gas station at exit 163 in Dickson County.

Investigators say a silver Cadillac occupied by two black men were involved in a car chase with the Drug Task Force.

Tennessee Highway Patrol, THP’s Aviation Unit, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase.

The vehicle turned off Interstate 40 at Birdsong before the driver left the vehicle on Lakeview Trail Drive. The sheriff’s office says the passenger of the vehicle was detained at the scene, and the driver was arrested after a search.

Buses were told to stay away from the area due to the incident.

No injuries were reported.