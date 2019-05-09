Alamo police search for February assault suspect

ALAMO, Tenn. — Alamo police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault earlier this year.

Police say Corey Houge is suspected of assaulting two people, one of them a relative, with a baseball bat in February.

Houge is described as a white man, about 228 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Houge or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Alamo Police Department at 731-696-4483.

Family members have reached out to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News saying no one was injured or hit with a baseball bat during the incident.