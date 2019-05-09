Haywood names Chris Smith next head football coach

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood school officials confirmed this afternoon that Chris Smith will be the next man tasked to lead the Tomcats football program as head coach.

Smith enters the new position after serving as the head coach at Germantown High School for the past four seasons.

Smith’s accomplishments on the sidelines include leading the Red Devils to two straight region championships while completing two straight undefeated regular seasons in Class 6A.

Last season, Smith was also named the National Football Foundation Rex Dockery Head Coach of the Year.

He now takes over a Haywood team that finished as the state runners-up in Class 4A last season.