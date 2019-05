DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Hub City Brewing hosted a special presentation.

The Jackson Cotillion Club presented a check for $10,300 to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson.

The donation came from the 5th Annual Hula Hustle 5k the Cotillion Club hosted in April 2019. The Cotillion Club is a group of 26 women in the area.

Leaders with the Boys and Girls Club say the money will go to books and school supplies.