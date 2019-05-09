Mugshots : Madison County : 05/08/19 – 05/09/19 May 9, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Larry Higgins Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Airrion Allbright Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Armando Villa Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Brandon Neville Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Kody Kirk Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Nasir Alhalah Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Nicholas Leffridge Assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Nina Blakely Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Toby Bushnell Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Tony Wiley Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/08/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/09/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore