Mugshots : Madison County : 05/08/19 – 05/09/19

1/10 Larry Higgins Violation of parole

2/10 Airrion Allbright Schedule VI drug violations, failure to appear

3/10 Armando Villa Schedule II drug violations

4/10 Brandon Neville Failure to appear, violation of probation



5/10 Kody Kirk Violation of probation

6/10 Nasir Alhalah Violation of community corrections

7/10 Nicholas Leffridge Assault, violation of community corrections

8/10 Nina Blakely Vandalism



9/10 Toby Bushnell Violation of probation

10/10 Tony Wiley Failure to appear, violation of community corrections





















Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.