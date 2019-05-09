Potential for Drizzle and Fog to Form Overnight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, May 9th

Heavy rain that came through West Tennessee this morning exited just before noon today but we have a slight chance for a few more showers this evening. A cold front is expected to pass through West Tennessee overnight with the chance for rain persisting in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies continue across West Tennessee this afternoon with only a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm this evening as a cold front comes into West Tennessee. Ahead of the cold front, fog, drizzle, and light rain will be possible creating limited visibility – especially in areas south of I-40. Temperatures will start close to 60°F early Friday.

Light rain, drizzle, and fog will continue in some parts of West Tennessee after sunrise tomorrow morning. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm up to close to 70°F in the afternoon. Scattered showers may return to West Tennessee later tomorrow afternoon and evening. More rain is likely on Saturday with showers possible on Mother’s Day morning as well. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest Mother’s Day forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

