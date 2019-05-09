Sister of shooting suspect testifies in court

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — A shooting and kidnapping suspect appeared in a Madison County General Sessions Court Thursday.

32-year-old Devoris Newson represented himself in Madison County General Sessions Court on Thursday afternoon.

Newson is accused of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, stemming from an incident on April 22, when he is accused of fighting his sister’s boyfriend and shooting at his car.

“He came in the house with a fully-loaded pistol, and he was waving it around,” Newsom’s sister said in court.

The kidnapping charge stems from Newson trying to drive his sister’s car, with her kids in the backseat.

Both his sister and her boyfriend testified during Newson’s preliminary hearing.

Newson questioned his sister and her boyfriend’s credibility as witnesses.

Judge Hugh Harvey asked him what relevance that had.

“Well, we have to test the credibility of the witness, Your Honor,” Newsom said in part.

Newson was warned about his conduct for today’s hearing. During his arraignment hearing, he was removed from court after yelling at his alleged victims and others in the room.

“Mr. Newson, do not interrupt me, if you interrupt me, I will consider it disruptive behavior,” General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey said.

Newson’s case will be heard by the Madison County Grand Jury to determine if the case will go to circuit court.

Newson was able to get a felony possession of a firearm charge dropped.

If indicted, Newson is expected to appear in court again on August 5.