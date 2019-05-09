South Shore chest recall information

Hundreds of thousands of chests of drawers are being recalled. The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

South Shore has received two reports of the chests tipping, one involving the death of a child.

These chests were sold online from Walmart, Amazon and Target, some of which were sold in a bedroom set.

If you have one of these chests, you should stop using it immediately and place it in an area that children cannot access.

You can contact South Shore for a repair or full refund.

South Shore can be reached toll-free 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 855-215-4932, or visit www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.