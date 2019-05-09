Stephenson to continue track and field career at Memphis

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian’s Heather Stephenson officially signed today to continue a career in track and field at the University of Memphis.

Stephenson competes specifically in the shot put and the discus events for the Lady Eagles.

Earlier this week at the Division II West Regional meet, Stephenson set a personal record in shot put, which is her favorite event.

Stephenson expressed her excitement to join the Memphis team, a school she has always dreamed of attending.