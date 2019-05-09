TCAT Crump offers farm technology program

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crump will soon be able to enroll in a first-of-its-kind program.

TCAT Crump announced Thursday they are the first technical school to offer a farming operations technology program.

“There’s a real need on the farm and also companies that I work for like co-ops, for skilled labor and technology of the equipment,” Tennessee Farmers Co-Op CEO Bart Krisle.

Students will learn different farming skills for row crops, animal agriculture, and precision agriculture.

According to the USDA and the UT Institute of Agriculture, there are more than 6,900 farms across Chester, Decatur, Hardin, Henderson, McNairy and Wayne counties.

“This program is specifically designed to help fill that void in the workforce that exists today as a result of the technology growth,” Krisle said.

Sen. Dolores Gresham was also there for the announcement. She says Gov. Bill Lee will be a big help for this new program.

“He’s a farmer and a cattle producer. He understands this and will give all of his support,” Sen. Gresham said.

Gresham says former governor Bill Haslam challenged the state to double its production in the next 10 years.

“I think the challenge is still there,” Sen. Gresham said. “I think Gov. Lee is in agreement with that challenge, and I think we can do it.”

The new program starts this fall and will offer four different diplomas.