Beecham signs to play softball with Jackson State

SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Scotts Hill’s Hallie Beecham signed her softball letter this afternoon with Jackson State Community College.

Beecham found a way to impact every part of the game during her four years as a Lady Lion, whether it was at the plate, on the mound, or as a utility infielder.

Beecham will join teammate Shayla Phillips at Jackson State next season.