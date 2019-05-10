Dyersburg High School receives high rank among state schools

DYERSBURG, Tenn.– “We want to grow them from wherever they are, and I think that’s where we get to, and that’s why we have the ranking that we do,” said Kim Worley, principal of Dyersburg High School.

Dyersburg High School currently ranks the 34th best high school in Tennessee.

U.S. News and World Report does the rankings based on different factors.

“All the test scores go into that. The state test scores, the AP test scores, the college readiness, ACT, all of those combined go into that report,” Worley said.

This isn’t the first time Dyersburg High School received high marks.

“We were very honored to have that recognition, and that’s due to the hard work of all of our teachers in the building. They’re the ones that are in the trenches and do all the work in our building, and we know that we can’t have a great school without great teachers,” Worley said.

Worley says faculty members believe in challenging students at every level and that if every teacher has high expectations, students will rise to meet them.

“We have students at every level, and if they come into our building at a high level or a low level, it doesn’t matter. We want to move them from where they are,” Worley said.

