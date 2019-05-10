Gov. Lee and state officials celebrate West TN tourism growth

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee traveled to Haywood County Friday.

Lee stopped at the West Tennessee Welcome Center and Solar Farm off Interstate 40.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development was celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week.

Department commissioner Mark Ezell also attended the event.

State economic leaders say Haywood County alone brings in over 15 million dollars worth of tourism money each year, which translates to over 90 jobs in the county.