Governor Lee speaks at annual luncheon in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – The Governor’s Luncheon is one of the biggest events of the annual Strawberry Festival. Today’s was extra special for Governor Bill Lee, as it was his first luncheon since being elected.

“It’s America at its finest, and it’s Tennessee at its finest. It’s rural Tennessee, which is a very important part of our state,” Lee said.

Lee spoke with reporters outside the luncheon about his recent accomplishments with legislation aimed at helping rural Tennessee.

“We’re really grateful and excited about what we got done in the legislative session. Improvements in education, improvements in criminal justice, and improvements in the economy, especially for rural Tennessee,” Lee said.

Inside, the tone was even warmer as Lee spoke to a crowded room of West Tennessee representatives and various business people. There were mayors, state representatives, legal figures and more.

“You actually get to start doing the things that have been in your heart forever, and you all have made that possible for me and Maria to serve in that way,” Lee said.

Local residents were excited to welcome Lee back to the Strawberry Festival.

“He knows Humboldt very well, he got a tremendous vote here, so he knows the people well. It’s a chance for him to reunite with all of the people in Humboldt and West Tennessee,” said Humboldt resident Dwight Hawks.