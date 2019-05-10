Grand Floats Parade draws thousands of spectators

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Thousands of people lined the streets of Humboldt today for the Grand Floats Parade at the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

It’s some people’s favorite part of the strawberry festival.

“Watching the floats and watching the bands and stuff play,” spectator Kayla Hudson said.

And it is sure to leave a smile on your face.

“It’s just the community, it’s just wonderful to see. It’s still a small town feel here, you know?” parade watcher Diane Turner said.

One woman hasn’t missed the festival in 82 years.

“I can’t keep up with it. When you get as old as I am, you can’t keep up with everything,” Becky Day said.

In her almost 90 years, Miss Becky Day has seen it all.

“Union university used to fix the floats for us, and one year, they had a swimming pool, had water and everything on the float. They used a hog vat,” Day said. “And it was the coldest day you’ve ever seen, and those kids were down there in that water, just having the best time you’ve ever seen.”

Even now, she looks forward to the parade every year.

“I sit here and watch the kids go by and holler, ‘Hey, Miss Becky! Hey Miss Becky!” Day said.

And she loves it when she sees a familiar face.

“It’s great that people think so much of their hometown to come back and visit with us and everything,” Day said.

There are even more events going on tonight and tomorrow.