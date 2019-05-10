Local senior center hosts Oscar-themed prom

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. — It was a night filled with glitz and glam for a local senior center.

It was a red carpet event at the Crockett County Senior Center this evening.

Local residents put on their best attire and danced the night away at the Oscar-themed event.

Awards were given away, including prom king and queen.

Organizers of the event say that this prom represents much more than a fancy night out for their older neighbors.

“I guess it gives them a sense of worth and a lot of our people don’t have that companionship. They come up here to have the companionship and speak with people and have fun,” senior center assistant director Michelle Triplett said. “We try to make it fun for them and give them something to do.”

This is the senior center’s second year hosting the prom.