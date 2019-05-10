Middle TN suspect faces 6 counts of first-degree murder

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee man arrested in the deaths of seven people, including his parents and other relatives, has now officially been charged.

Michael Cummins, 25, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of criminal homicide, one count of attempt to commit first-degree murder, and one count of theft, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities responding to the initial 911 call April 27 discovered six bodies at a home on Charles Brown Road in Sumner County. Another victim was alive but injured.

Authorities later found a second scene on a nearby road where they found another body.

The deceased victims have been identified as:

· David Carl Cummins, 51

· Clara Jane Cummins, 44

· Charles Edward Hosale, 45

· Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, 43

· Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12

· Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, 64

· Shirley B. Fehrle, 69

Cummins was shot during his arrest and had been hospitalized until Friday. He is now being held in the Tennessee Department of Corrections Special Needs Unit.