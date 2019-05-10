Mostly Cloudy With Spotty Light Rain

Weather Update: Friday, May 10 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a somewhat mild morning. There is a cold front moving through the region. The front will end up stalling as a wave moves through this afternoon. I only expect it to produce scattered light showers. This chance will be with us through the day, and this afternoon. So having an umbrella handy not a bad idea.

Tonight:

The front will be kicked south again through Saturday morning, this will allow slightly less humid air to filter into northwest Tennessee. This may also allow it to start off with some sun in the morning, but also a cooler start to the day on Saturday as well. Either way, another, slightly stronger wave will move up the stalled boundary which will shift it northward through the day on Saturday. That will bring the chance of showers and storms back into the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers will linger into the early half of the day on Sunday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

