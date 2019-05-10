Mugshots : Madison County : 05/09/19 – 05/10/19

1/8 Rodney Lenon Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

2/8 Anthony Bolding Criminal trespass, violation of community corrections

3/8 Cecil Williams Violation of probation

4/8 Christopher McBride Failure to appear



5/8 Denise Sails Assault

6/8 Dorian Williams Theft over $1,000

7/8 Kenyatta Dye Aggravated assault

8/8 Ryan Moore Schedule I drug violations















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/09/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/10/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.