Off-and-On Showers This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, May 10th

Showers are moving back into West Tennessee this afternoon but at a slow pace with showers expected to arrive between 5 and 7 pm this evening in Jackson. No lightning is expected in West Tennessee but we do have a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Rain chances will diminish overnight with only a slight chance for showers persisting in the forecast. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by sunrise Saturday.

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer tomorrow afternoon than they were today but we’ll still only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Mostly dry conditions are forecast for this morning but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The risk for severe weather is low but there could still be some thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Scattered showers are possible into Mother’s Day morning with temperatures starting in the lower to middle 50s Sunday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest Mother’s Day forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

