Simply Southern Event raises money for Kirkland Cancer Center

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 200 people enjoyed a Southern dinner, music and cocktails.

It was all for the third annual Simply Southern Event for the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation at Madison Downs Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Guests celebrated Southern heritage.

Proceeds benefit patients of the Kirkland Cancer Center.

“Some of them have trouble with medication, medical needs, their medications are very expensive, so it’s because of this that we help those patients individually and their families also,” chairwoman Anita Kay Archer said.

Tickets were $125.