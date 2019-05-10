Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Susan Privett

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Susan Privett.

Privett is a visual arts and fashion design teacher at Humboldt Junior Senior High School. She has several years of experience educating children of all ages.

“My degree is actually child and family studies, so I did go directly in with children, and that of course went all the way up to high school,” Privett said.

Privett says so far working with high school students has been her favorite, but she has always enjoyed helping others. Whether it’s working at daycare centers or preschool, children have always been her priority.

“I’ve always wanted to work with children, just didn’t know which path it would lead me to,” Privett said. “So I just sort of explored everywhere that I could go. I’ve worked in hospitals with the pediatric floor in Jackson General.”

Privett will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in June, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

