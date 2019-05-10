THP colonel posts statement on loss of Trooper Matthew Gatti

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Dereck Stewart shared a statement Friday regarding the death of Trooper Matthew Gatti.

Gatti, 24, was killed in a crash May 6 on Interstate 40 in Madison County.

“My heart instantly was broken and remains so today,” Col. Stewart says of receiving the call about the deadly crash. “Trooper Gatti was only 24 years old with a bright future ahead.”

See the full statement on Col. Stewart’s Twitter account:

Services for Gatti are scheduled for Monday, May 13 at West Jackson Baptist Church.

Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.

Gatti is survived by his wife, Anna Lax Gatti, who will be presented with a Tennessee flag Monday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol during funeral services.