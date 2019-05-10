Wireless charging pad recall information

Wireless charging pads are being recalled due to a burn hazard.

Imagine Nation Books has announced a recall for thousands of its wireless charging pads. The company has received 10 reports of the wireless charging pads overheating and causing minor damage to furniture or bedding.

This product was sold at toy, gift and electronics stores as well as at book fairs nationwide.

If you have one of these chargers, you should stop using it and contact Imagine Nation Books for a full refund.

You can reach Imagine Nation Books from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-201-5606 or by email at ProductRecall@Collectivegoods.com, or visit www.collectivegoods.com and click on the Recall section for more information.