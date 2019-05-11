Rain Will Move In For The Afternoon With Locally Heavy Downpours

Good Saturday Everyone! A stalled out front just to our south along with waves of disturbances and saturated humid air will bring more rain to the region today. Rain will be heavy at times with some embedded storms most likely around the Tennessee river.

TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with locally heavy downpours. Highs will gradually push to around 70 degrees in the mid afternoon. A couple of strong storms

will be possible in the afternoon and most likely around the Tennessee river area.

Probability of rain will climb quickly in the afternoon today.

Mother’s Day will features some lingering showers early morning, but a nice dry notch will work in by late morning and afternoon allowing for a mostly dry afternoon into early evening before more spotty showers return late Sunday night. Much of next week looks warmer and dry.

