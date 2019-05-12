34 girls compete in Little Miss Territorial Revue

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – After a week full of festivities, this year’s Strawberry Festival is coming to an end with a series of pageants.

As part of the Strawberry Festival week of events, little girls ages 6 through 9 got to walk across the stage in their dresses. There were a total of 34 contestants in Saturday’s Little Miss Territorial Revue.

“My committee has been running this pageant for over twenty years, and it’s really grown to a lot of girls,” said Georgann McFarland, co-chair for the pageants. “They just come, absolutely love riding in the parade and just competing today.”

Those in attendance say they enjoyed watching all the girls compete in Saturday’s pageant.

“To meet all the girls and having so much fun with the queens and royalty,” attendant Aleecia Williams said. “It was just so much fun.”

“We have been coming to the pageants since they were little bitty girls,” attendant Lashonda Williams said. “To get to experience it as a mom having a queen, it is just great.”

Several attendees said that they were impressed with the confidence displayed by the young girls on stage, and everyone agreed that all of the contestants were beautiful.

“Even in spite of the little drizzle and little bit cooler, it’s just been a wonderful week. Just had a great time,” said Betty Langley, General Chairman for the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.