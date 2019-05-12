Henderson resident hosts luncheon for local law enforcement

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One Henderson resident decided to show appreciation for local law enforcement.

Sheila Betscher cooked lunch and dinner for the Henderson Police Department and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Over 15 officers came in and chowed down on some homemade barbecue and cake.

Bestcher says she did it to let them know that they are valued members of the community.

“I think as a community, we all should stand behind and back them, and be there for them, because they put their lives on the line for us every day,” Betscher said.

Betscher made sure to stay open later, to help feed the night shift.