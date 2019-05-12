Jackson church hosts Middleton students stranded after bus fire

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday, a bus carrying the Middleton High School BETA and DECA clubs caught fire.

The driver of the bus noticed smoke coming from the bus on the interstate near Jackson, and all 50 members were evacuated.

Teacher Randy Bishop called First United Methodist Church of Jackson, and the church was happy to help host the students while they awaited a replacement bus.

Bishop spoke about how grateful they are for everyone coming away unharmed.

“I got to praise Jackson Transit Authority for coming and rescuing us, the Madison County Fire Department was on the scene quickly, Sheriff’s Department as well, and the people here at First United Methodist Church were so nice to house us and they’re helping feed us,” Bishop said.

The clubs still intend to make the trip to Washington D.C. as soon as they get a replacement bus.