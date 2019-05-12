Local church hosts early Mother’s Day celebration

MILAN, Tenn. — A local church had a special celebration for Mother’s Day.

Word of Deliverance of Ministries celebrated the day of recognition a little early with a Mother’s Day brunch. The church invited mothers and families to attend.

Those in attendance got to enjoy food like sausage casserole, hash brown casserole, cinnamon buns and more. Pastor Tawanna Ballard says the church wants to show their appreciation to mothers everywhere.

“Celebrating our mothers. Mothers are very special. They are usually the backbones of families, and we want to make sure we are uplifting them and treating them like the queens that they are,” Ballard said.

This is the church’s first Mother’s Day brunch, and the church says they plan to make this an annual event.