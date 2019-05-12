Martin Police Department investigates fatal Saturday morning shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Martin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:00 a.m. on 148 Meadowbrook Drive in Martin, Tennessee. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Luke Greene dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal mentioned that Greene was not alone when the shooting happened.

“There were other individuals there when the incident happened. I don’t know exactly at this point who all lives there,” Teal said.

Teal said that investigators have discovered new leads in the case and that they will provide updates as it progresses.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crimestoppers.