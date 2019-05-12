“The Association” brings basketball tournament to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Various locations in Jackson helped host a large basketball tournament Saturday.

The tournament is run by a group called “The Association,” which puts together various summer leagues for high school athletes.

Their event in Jackson today had over 90 teams participate.

“The Association” Director of Operations, Josh Weeden, said the competition is more intense than regular high school games.

“It gives them a different sense of competitiveness that they don’t normally see in high school, “Weeden said. “Most AAU teams are comprised of alpha males, which are the best players on their teams.”

“The Association” champion will be decided at an event in Lexington, Kentucky later this summer.