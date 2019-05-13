Authorities investigate death of UT Martin student

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a University of Tennessee at Martin student who was killed this weekend.

The body of Decora Alexander, 20, of South Fulton was found Saturday evening in an Obion County home near Union City, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alexander had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man who lived at the home also had stab wounds and was in critical but stable condition when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members of the homeowner told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the two had been in a relationship at some point.

The sheriff’s office and the Union City Police Department are investigating the incident.

Alexander was a graduate of Union City High School, according to the UT Martin website. She was majoring in health and human performance and was a member of the Skyhawk dance squad.