Community honors trooper killed in line of duty

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family, friends and law enforcement honor a Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Matthew Gatti, 24, was killed in a crash May 6 on Interstate 40 near mile marker 74 in Madison County.

His funeral service took place Monday afternoon at West Jackson Baptist Church.

Gov. Bill Lee spoke during the funeral service.

“The scripture says that no greater love has a man that he would lay down his life for his friends,” Gov. Lee said during the service. “And Matt has laid down his life to protect and to serve, and all of Tennessee is grateful for that.”

Gatti will be interred at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson.

Gatti is survived by his wife, Anna Lax Gatti.

